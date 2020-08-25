Evers Orders Flags Half-staff

Flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor a 19-year-old Marine from Oak Creek who died while on a training mission off the Southern California coast.

Pfc. Evan A. Bath was killed on June 30 when an amphibious assault vehicle carrying 15 Marines and one Navy sailor sank. He will be laid to rest on August 25 in Union Grove, Wisconsin.

“Pfc. Bath was a cherished son, brother, grandson, and member of his church community and had a deep love for his friends, family, and country,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

Evers issued the order to lower the flag on Monday.