The State Supreme court struck down Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order in its entirety, ordering all future orders to go through the Legislature.

The court ruled 4-3 in a case brought forth by Republican lawmakers that sought to block the Safer at Home extension issued last month by Governor Tony Evers’ top health secretary, Andrea Palm.

The court ruled Palm did not follow legal rule-making procedures when issuing parts of the Safer at Home order.

The court also said that because proper rule make procedures were not followed, there could be no criminal penalties for violating the order.

In the end, the court ruled that Ever’s emergency order is “declared unlawful, and unenforceable.”