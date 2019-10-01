Dueling Pianos is returning to Mauston! If you’re looking for a night out, plan on joining Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation on Saturday, April 22 for an evening of music and fun!

This all-request variety show will feature two “dueling” musicians from Madison’s Piano Fondue. From country and current pop hits to oldies and Broadway tunes, these amazing performers will share a unique blend of musical styles that is sure to entertain you.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm at The Lodge in Mauston with the show beginning at 7 pm. In addition to the great music, there will be refreshments, a cash bar, and raffles for everyone. All proceeds from the event will support Mile Bluff patients as they use the new Birthing Center, and new Infusion & Wound Center.

Tickets for this event are $40 each and include appetizers. Tickets can be purchased at the registration desk at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston and online at www.milebluff.com/piano.

Be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out! For more information about this event or to purchase a table, call Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation at 608-847-2735.