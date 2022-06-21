A woman accused of the sexual assault of a 17-year-old Tomah High School student has made a court appearance. Kaitlyn Sankey appeared by phone in Juneau County Circuit Court Monday. Sankey faces four criminal counts, including sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children. She is accused of having sexual contact with the victim. Monday’s hearing was held so the judge could amend the no-contact orders that are in force against her.