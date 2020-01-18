Mauston will have a contended Mayoral election that will not involve current mayor Brian Mcguire. McGuire is not running for re-election. Current City Aldersperson Denis Nielsen is running against Brian Fox. Nielsen is not seeking re-election for his Aldersperson seat in District 2 and no one has currently taken out paperwork to run for the open seat. Elroy will also have a contested Mayoral race as Karen Sparling will battle Joe Huber for the position currently held by Mark Stanek who is not seeking re-election. Elections again will be held April 7th. Tomah has a loaded mayoral race at the moment. Current Mayor Mike Murray is seeking re-election against challengers Remy Gomez, Brett Larkin, and Nelly Pater. There will be a primary election on February 18th if all 4 candidates complete and return their paperwork.