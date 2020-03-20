An Elroy man passed away in a car accident on Monday. The accident occurred on I90 near Winona, Minnesota. 74 year old Dennis Williams was killed in the accident. Williams was a passenger in the vehicle. Williams did not have a seatbelt on and airbags did not deploy. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle was believed to have left the roadway and crashed near mile marker 270. Drugs and alcohol did not contribute to the accident.