The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and local City Police Departments have seen a dramatic increase in children in possession of THC or vape smoking devices. Our county has seen an increase in reports of children in elementary school, middle school, and high school in possession of these illegal items, including children as young as 8 years-old. Additionally, Local Law Enforcement Officers have seen an increase in the amount of calls for service to respond to homes with parents having difficulties with their children under the influence of THC or other drugs.

Within the last month, the Sheriff’s Office has conducted multiple search warrants resulting in seizures of THC and THC smoking devices that have been associated with deliveries to students in our local schools. When we reported last month that an 18 year-old was arrested for supplying these drugs to students was arrested, we were disturbed by the amount of negativity in response to that. We understand everyone has their own personal opinions on the use and laws of THC, however, we will not ignore illegal substances being delivered to children in our community.

As such, we feel it pertinent to report that also in the last month, two 15 year old juveniles were referred to juvenile court for possession with the intent to deliver THC charges. One of the 15 year old juveniles was in possession of over a pound of marijuana, and the other was in possession of 53 THC filled vape cartridges and 16 used THC vape cartridges.

While we do take these cases seriously, we strive every day to combat the other drugs destroying our communities. Many times these Enforcement activities have on-going investigations, locally or in other jurisdictions, and information cannot be released out of concern for those on-going investigations. However some of the recent investigations related to the sale of other drugs in our community include;

Gregory Coney (40), of Tomah, who was arrested for a number of offenses, including possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of Methamphetamine.

Michael Peters (50), of Sparta, who was arrested for a number of offenses, including possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of Methamphetamine.

Mathew Kennedy (39), of Tomah, who was arrested for a number of offense, including delivery of methamphetamine (second or subsequent offense), Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place (second or subsequent offense), Possession with intent to deliver THC (second or subsequent offense).

Sonya Ellenburg (38), of Norwalk, who was arrested for maintaining a drug trafficking place, distributing methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Cory Birch (36), of Elroy, was arrested for a number of charges, including Possession with Intent to Deliver THC (second or subsequent offense), Possession of methamphetamine (repeater), Possession of narcotic drugs (repeater), possession of a firearm by a felon.

We take seriously all illegal drug use in our community. Our hope is that the youth of our community that have decided to start down the road of selling and using illegal drugs can be reformed so that the tragedies that we see related to illegal drug use will not continue into the next generation. This cannot be done without the community as a whole working together.