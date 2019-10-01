A 40 year old Elroy man is facing his 4th Offense OWI after being pulled over in Mauston in early January. A Mauston police officer was dispatched to a gas station where 3 people were involved in an argument. The officer met with the three men one being 40 year old Robert Nelson. Nelson appeared visibly intoxicated according to the police report. A short time later the officer noticed Nelson take off in his truck. The officer initiated a traffic stop on Nelson. Nelson initially did not stop but eventually pulled into a parking lot. Nelson was transported to Jail where he had a .35blood alcohol level.