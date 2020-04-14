Here are the results of the contested races that we were following

Mauston Mayor – Dennis Nielsen

Elroy Mayor – Karen Sparling

School Boards

Mauston – Michael Zillisch and Joann Schumer

New Lisbon – Colleen Woggon and Nancy Walker

Royal – Thomas Trepes

Trustee Hustler – Kyle A Benson and Brian Kibby

Trustee Necedah – Bill Needles, Mary Alice Lassworth and Maribeth Stivers

Supervisor Lemonweir – Jon Gosda

Odell Sanitary Race – Jim Keene

For all results and vote tallies visit http://www.co.juneau.wi.gov/