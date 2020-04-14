Election Update Juneau County
Here are the results of the contested races that we were following
Mauston Mayor – Dennis Nielsen
Elroy Mayor – Karen Sparling
School Boards
Mauston – Michael Zillisch and Joann Schumer
New Lisbon – Colleen Woggon and Nancy Walker
Royal – Thomas Trepes
Trustee Hustler – Kyle A Benson and Brian Kibby
Trustee Necedah – Bill Needles, Mary Alice Lassworth and Maribeth Stivers
Supervisor Lemonweir – Jon Gosda
Odell Sanitary Race – Jim Keene
For all results and vote tallies visit http://www.co.juneau.wi.gov/
