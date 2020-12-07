The Juneau County Health Department reported the Counties 8th COVID related death during their Monday report. The Health Department also announced 63 new cases in the County. 53 of the cases were reported over the weekend and 10 were reported on Monday. Juneau County currently has 288 active cases with 4 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,520 cases with 859 recoveries and 8 COVID19 related deaths. The New Lisbon Correctional Facility reported positive cases once again reporting 3 new cases. The Correctional Facility now has 6 active cases.