On July 29, 2020 at 1208pm, Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a dump truck vs. farm tractor crash. 66-year-old, Danny E. White from rural Lafarge was operating a farm tractor pulling a hay rake. White was traveling west on State Highway 82 and was making a left turn onto Slayback Rd. 71-year-old, Michael D. Anderson from rural Lafarge was also westbound on State Highway 82 driving a dump truck. Anderson attempted to pass the tractor and implement on the left side. As White was making the left turn, Anderson’s dump truck struck the front of White’s tractor. The tractor overturned and came to rest on its side. Danny White was ejected off the tractor.

Lafarge EMS transported White to the Viroqua Airport to meet with Gundersen Air. White

was then flown to Gundersen Health Systems of Lacrosse with life-threatening injuries.

Anderson had minor injuries and declined transport.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on scene was the Lafarge Ambulance, Lafarge Fire Dept, Gundersen Air, Wisconsin State Patrol, Village of Lafarge Streets Dept, Vernon County Emergency Management.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.