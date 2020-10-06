On October 5th, 2020 at 7:15 P.M., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting that a dump truck had struck a tractor on County Highway B near Dayton Avenue in the Township of Little Falls. Michael Cannon was operating a 2000 Red Peterbilt dump truck northbound on County Highway B. Cannon’s dump truck crashed into the rear of a Blue New Holland tractor hauling a load of corn silage on a wooden wagon. Bryan Olsen was the driver of the New Holland tractor. Olsen was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

County Highway B was closed for approximately 5 hours while the crash investigation was completed. This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Cataract First Responders, Monroe County Highway Department, and Gundersen Air.