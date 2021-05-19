Numerous people were arrested last Thursday after police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Laurel Street, in Reedsburg .

The Sauk County Drug Task Force and Sauk County Emergency Response Team responded to the residence around 12:50pm. A search of the residence yielded over 13 grams of Heroin, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Marijuana (THC), Drug Paraphernalia, Cash and a Firearm.

Benjamin C Steinmetz (31) of Reedsburg was arrested for Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jillena M Spink (33) of Reedsburg was arrested for Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Child Neglect.

Katherine M Smallwood (34) of Baraboo was arrested for Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a Probation Hold.

Bradley R Tackett (27) of Reedsburg was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a Probation Hold.

David A Jahn (49) of Baraboo was arrested on a Sauk County Warrant.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Police encourage anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Reedsburg Police Department at (608)524-2376.

The Sauk County Drug Task Force consists of investigators from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Reedsburg Police Department, Baraboo Police Department, Sauk Prairie Police Department, Lake Delton Police Department, Spring Green / Plain Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.