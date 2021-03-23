On Friday March 19, 2021 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check on a juvenile who resides in the Township of Quincy, Adams County, WI. The caller expressed concerns for the juvenile’s safety in the home as they suspected drug use. Deputies responded and conducted a walk through of the home after receiving consent from an adult resident. While conducting the walk through, Deputies observed in plain view a green plant-like material later identified as Synthetic Marijuana along with a glass smoking device. The adult resident of the home identified the substance as Synthetic Marijuana and admitted to using the glass pipe found to ingest the Synthetic Marijuana. At this time, deputies contacted the Adams County Department of Health and Human Services.

At that time, a search warrant was sought and granted for the residence. During the search, deputies located several items used in the ingestion of illegal substances. They also located suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, synthetic marijuana and fentanyl. Some of the illegal substances were located within the reach of the children.

The two adult residents were taken into custody and the following charges are being requested:

Joseph A. Donohue,

Child Neglect (Drugs), Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of THC

Hailey N. Hyrkas,

Child Neglect (Drugs), Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a prescription Medication w/o a prescription

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Adams County Department of Health and Human Services and Lifestar Ambulance.