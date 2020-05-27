The Driftless Music Gardens has announced the Drive-In Tailgate Concert Series as a way to enjoy live music this summer in harmony with social distancing.

The concert series will run from June 12 to July 18 and kickoff with Bluegrass performers Armchair Boogie and Kind Country. Other artists slated to perform include Wheelhouse, Gregg Hall & The Wrecking Ball and the Madison-based People Brothers Band.

“Live music was postponed and left a hole in our hearts. We all need something to look forward to,” the venue said in a statement.