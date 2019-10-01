The Tomah Fire Department reports flames 20-feet high were blowing through the roof of a series of downtown buildings when crews arrived on the scene just before 5:00 a-m Sunday. Firefighters from several communities joined in the effort to knock down the flames and rescue residents in the apartments above. Two businesses – Dimensions Bar and the Artisan Market – were destroyed. One apartment resident was taken to Tomah Health for evaluation. Firefighters say he was hanging out of a second-floor window when they rescued him. The cause of the damaging fire is still being investigated.