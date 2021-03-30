Two suspects in a Juneau County double murder appeared in court Monday in Mauston. Twenty-four-year-old Felix Rivera-Medina and 23-year-old Makaela Decorah were arrested last week on unrelated charges. They are being held in the deaths of 42-year-old Tina Decorah and 33-year-old Duane Mallory. Those two victims were found inside a home in the Town of Lyndon March 15th. Rivera-Medina is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and Decorah is accused of helping him. The two are scheduled to return to court April 14th. A Baseball bat was believed to be the murder weapon.