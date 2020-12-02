There is no substitute for the lifesaving gift of blood. It is precious, it is perishable, and the need for it is vital. Together, we can be a beacon of hope.

Join your friends, family, co-workers and neighbors, and do your part to help save lives by joining the Blood Center of Wisconsin at a two day drive being held on Monday, December 28 and Tuesday, December 29 from 9 am to 2 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston

The Blood Center of Wisconsin is taking steps to keep donors safe during COVID-19. In order to maintain social distancing and to accommodate other COVID-19 precautions, anyone looking to donate is strongly encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Doing this allows the Blood Center of Wisconsin to know how many people are expected.

You can save up to three lives in your community by donating blood. The Blood Center of Wisconsin is the sole provider of blood to the medical center and the need for blood is critical across our state.

Make a blood donation on December 28 and December 29 at Mile Bluff Medical Center. To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.