You can help someone in need by donating during the two-day blood drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.

Do your part to save lives by joining the Blood Center of Wisconsin blood drive being held on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27 from 9 am to 2 pm. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

Requirements for being a blood donor:

Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)

Weigh at least 110 pounds

Feel well and in good health

Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years

Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS

Tips to remember the day you donate:

Eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids prior to and following your donation.

Bring along a photo ID such as a driver’s license.

Avoid strenuous physical exercise until the day following your donation.