There is no substitute for the lifesaving gift of blood. It is precious, it is perishable, and the need for it is critical across our state. You can save up to three lives in your community by donating blood.

Do your part to help save lives by joining the Blood Center of Wisconsin at a two-day blood drive being held on Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 9 from 9 am to 2 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

Make a blood donation on November 8 or 9 at Mile Bluff Medical Center and be entered into Versiti’s Home Entertainment Sweepstakes for a chance to win a new TV, computer, or any new home entertainment device.

Requirements for being a blood donor:

Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)

Weigh at least 110 pounds

You are feeling well and are in good health

Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years

Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS

Tips to remember the day you donate:

Eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids prior to and following your donation.

Bring along a photo ID such as a driver’s license.

Avoid strenuous physical exercise until the day following your donation.