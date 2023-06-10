There is no substitute for the lifesaving gift of blood. It is precious, it is perishable, and the need for it is critical across our state.

With the recent warm holiday weekend, there was an increase in the need for blood and a decrease in recent donations. This combination has quickly put a strain on inventory heading into the summer months.

Please consider being a part of the donation community. Do your part to help save lives by joining the Blood Center of Wisconsin at a two-day blood drive being held on Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29 from 9 am to 2 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.

Make a blood donation in June at Mile Bluff Medical Center to be entered into Versiti’s Ride to Save Lives sweepstakes for a chance to win a new motorcycle. Multiple winners!

Requirements for being a blood donor:

Be at least 17 years old (age 16 years can donate with parental consent)

Feel well on the day of donation

Be free of major cold and flu symptoms

Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years

Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS

Tips to remember the day you donate: