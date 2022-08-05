There is no substitute for the lifesaving gift of blood. It is precious, it is perishable, and the need for it is vital. Together, we can be a beacon of hope.

Do your part to help save lives by joining the Blood Center of Wisconsin at a blood drive being held on Thursday, August 25 and Friday, August 26 from 9 am to 2 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

You can save up to three lives in your community by donating blood. The Blood Center of Wisconsin is the sole provider of blood to the medical center and the need for blood is critical across our state.

Make a blood donation on August 25 and 26 at Mile Bluff Medical Center and receive a free Versiti water bottle and sticker sheet for donating.

To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.

Requirements for being a blood donor:

Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)

Feel well on day of donation

Be free of major cold and flu symptoms

Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years

Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS

Tips to remember the day you donate: