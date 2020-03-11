The public is invited to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston on Monday, March 30 at 2 pm for an afternoon of entertainment! Don Vitcenda & Shirley will be performing top hits from the 50’s through the 80’s. With their fun personality and singing talent, Don and Shirley are sure to be a crowd pleaser.

This event is free and open to the public, however space is limited. Call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today. Also ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.