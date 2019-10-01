Authorities in Monroe County say a domestic abuse incident in a rural home near Norwalk led to a two-hour standoff starting early Wednesday. Deputies were called to the location just after 6:00 a-m. The information they received gave them probable cause to arrest 39-year-old Kenneth M. Sizemore. Because he was reportedly armed, the Monroe County Tactical Unit was called in. Authorities say Sizemore refused to communicate with them for almost two hours but eventually gave up just as they were about to deploy chemical agents. He’s being held in the Monroe County Jail on charges of recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, child abuse and being a felon in possession of a firearm.