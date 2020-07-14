Disturbance Mo’s Bar and Grill
An Adams County resident has been arrested on multiple charges related to a disturbance at Mo’s Bar & Grill
located in the Town of Preston on Saturday July 11, 2020. Karl Spencer (49) of Friendship was arrested and
charges are referred to the District Attorney’s Office for the following alleged charges:
? 1 st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
? Disorderly Conduct While Armed
? Carrying handgun where alcohol beverages may be sold or consumed
? Felon in Possession of a Firearm
? Carrying a Concealed Weapon
On July 11, 2020 at 1:21 a.m., the Adams County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a subject had a
gun inside the bar and there was a physical fight taking place. The initial investigation determined that Karl
Spencer had presented a handgun in the bar area and had pointed it at other patrons. Spencer was disarmed by
these patrons and received injuries in the process. Spencer was medically treated for his injuries and then
booked into the Adams County Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be filed. Rome Police Department along with
Lifestar Ambulance assisted at the scene. No further information is being released at this time.
