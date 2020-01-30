A Mauston man is facing charges of Bail Jumping and Disorderly Conduct after getting into an altercation at his apartment. On January 25th authorities reported to a Division Street residence for a disturbance. A neighbor believed there was a physical altercation taking place next door. Authorities found a woman outside in the hallway pounding on 31 year old Scott Walkers door. She said her and Walker had got into a verbal altercation. Walker physically picked her up and placed her outside the apartment locking her out. Authorities entered the apartment but Walker had fled. He was located and arrested the next day.