Despite the pandemic and so many cancelled events this year, Waterfest WILL go on – in a modified or “diluted” way – so please join us!

Saturday, August 1, boaters are invited to light up and/or decorate their boats and cruise around O’Dell’s Bay (in front of the Dirty Turtle) from 8 – 9pm. There is no judging this year – it’s all for public display. However, if you are lighting up a boat, stop by our Waterfest table at the Dirty Turtle (outside, near the Tiki Bar hut) between 7 – 8pm and pick up your free Waterfest Water Bottle! Just our way of saying THANK YOU – we appreciate all your decorating efforts this year!

Our fireworks show will begin at dark (between 9 – 9:30pm). They will be launched from an off-shore barge anchored between the Dirty Turtle and the Castle Rock County Park. See attached map – right/east “Question Mark” indicates Fireworks barge location, and left/west “Question Mark” indicates Boat Display location in front of Dirty Turtle.