On February 17th, 2020 the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a passerby of a large fuel tank in the roadway on County Road P near Quarry Rd. Upon arrival it was determined to be a 90 gallon semi diesel tank. The operator of the semi was on scene and said he heard a noise but continued until his truck stalled. It was estimated approximately 35 gallons of diesel had spilled out into the roadway and shoulder before being contained.

Vernon County Emergency Management was called to assess the spill. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was consulted by phone. Assisting with the cleanup was the Westby Fire Department, City of Westby Street Department and the Vernon County Highway Department.