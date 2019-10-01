The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says its investigators are following up on about 120 tips related to the October homicide at Devil’s Lake. The body of 24-year-old John Craig Schmutzer of Wauwatosa was found on a trail at Wisconsin’s most popular park. The sheriff’s office has said this is the department’s “highest priority” case. Schmutzer was hiking alone when he was attacked. The 2014 graduate of U-W-Madison was a financial advisor in the Milwaukee area.