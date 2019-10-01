Devil’s Lake Homicide Investigators Sifting Through 120 Tips
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says its investigators are following up on about 120 tips related to the October homicide at Devil’s Lake. The body of 24-year-old John Craig Schmutzer of Wauwatosa was found on a trail at Wisconsin’s most popular park. The sheriff’s office has said this is the department’s “highest priority” case. Schmutzer was hiking alone when he was attacked. The 2014 graduate of U-W-Madison was a financial advisor in the Milwaukee area.
