Mile Bluff is pleased to announce that dermatology services are now available at Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston with the welcome addition of Amy Bernards, PA-C.

With over 15 years of experience in dermatology, Amy is eager to provide skin care services to the Mauston community. “We all have skin and the majority of us have issues with our skin,” says Amy. “Dermatology is a specialized service that is hard to find in a rural area; however, I can provide patients with the [skin care] services they need locally.”

Amy treats patients of all ages with medical dermatology services. This discipline focuses on addressing medical conditions affecting the health and appearance of skin in patients. Medical dermatologists target the “disease” aspect of dermatology and treat skin conditions to reduce health risks.

In addition to doing annual full-body skin cancer screenings, medical dermatologists address common skin issues like acne, rashes, eczema, warts, psoriasis, contact allergies, and more. Amy also does skin biopsies to test for skin cancers. While she does not do cosmetic procedures or treatments, Amy does use Botox to treat patients with hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating).

“I come to work every day because I get to see patients,” says Amy. “I love being able to help people feel better, especially if I can help them with an ailment that they’ve been dealing with for a long time. Whether it’s identifying or treating a rash or acne, finding skin cancer, or just helping patients feel confident in their skin, I work to find solutions for my patients.”

Believing bedside manner is the most important aspect of care, Amy treats her patients like a member of her family. “I would never prescribe care or treatment that I wouldn’t want for myself or a family member,” explains Amy. “I connect with my patients by providing one-on-one care and by listening to their concerns.”