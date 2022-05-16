The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is warning of high to very high fire danger in the upper two-thirds of the state. Residents are being asked to avoid burning after the issuance of a fire danger alert Saturday. Special burning permits will be suspended in some counties. Even outdoor campfires are being discouraged while the fire danger remains. The D-N-R reports it has responded to about 400 wildfires so far this year, burning more than 600 acres. Juneau County Has a Fire Ban in Place Today (Monday).