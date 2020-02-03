A Dells woman is facing charges after allegedly attacking another person and kicking a car. On January 27th authorities were dispatched to a Lage Road residence in the town of Lyndon for a disturbance. Allegedly 36 year old Megan Lemoine was hitting people and damaging vehicles at the property. A witness said Lemoine was stressed out due to a court appearance she was to have in Sauk County. A witness took a cell phone video of Lemoine attacking the victim. Lemoine attacked the victim while holding a young child. Lemoine also allegedly kicked a vehicle causing minor damage. She faces charges of Bail Jumping, Battery, Criminal Damage to Property, and Disorderly Conduct.