A Wisconsin Dells man is facing charges after allegedly causing $30,000 in damage to a Wisconsin Dells restaurant.  32 year old Aaron Payne has been charged with Criminal Damage to Property over $2,500.  Officers were dispatched to the Wisconsin Dells Culvers on Hwy13 in response to a man causing a disturbance.  Payne was allegedly making threats and spitting all over the restaurant. A Culvers employee over hear Payne talking about damaging the IHOP restaurant next door.  Authorities noted several computer systems damaged in the IHOP restaurant.  A staff member admitted to forgetting to lock up a door allowing Payne to not force his way into IHOP.  Payne was allegedly under the influence at the time.       