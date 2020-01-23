A Wisconsin Dells man is facing charges after he blocked a snow plow driver from plowing the roads. On January 18th a State Trooper was notified that a snow plow driver was unable to path Juneau Woods Road in the Town of Lyndon due to a vehicle blocking the middle of the road. Authorities arrived and noted both driver and passenger was passed out in the vehicle which was left in drive. The Driver 31 year old Preston Lee eventually came too but appeared groggy and confused. Authorities detected a smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Authorities had Lee due a field sobriety test and noted multiple signs of impairment. Law enforcement also located a baggie containing a white powdery substance inside the vehicle. Lee was transported to Juneau County Jail where he reluctantly agreed to a blood draw. Lee faces charges of 3rd Offense OWI, Possession of LSD and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.