At approximately 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday January 6, 2021, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Gulch Avenue in the Township Dell Prairie to serve a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) on a Daniel Schweda, age 47 of Wisconsin Dells. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office attempted to take Schweda into custody for charges committed in another jurisdiction.

The male subject became combative and began to resist deputy’s attempts to take him into custody. The subject continued to resist and was decentralized to the ground and given several commands to comply with law enforcement’s orders. The subject continued to resist and began to kick upwards with both of his feet. While doing so, the male subject struck a deputy in the ankle area causing him to fall to the ground. Schweda was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Adams County Jail.

One deputy sustained minor cuts and bruises to his hand and wrist area. The other deputy suffered three broken bones and a torn ligament in his ankle. The deputy underwent surgery and is currently recovering from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office has requested the following charges on the offender in this matter.

Substantial Battery, Battery, Battery to an Officer, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, and Two Counts of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer Causing Injury

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Dells-Delton EMS and the Wisconsin Dells Police Department. Schweda was later released on a signature bond from Adams County Circuit Court and transferred to Columbia County.

No further information is being released at this time.