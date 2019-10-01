A 34-year-old Chicago man has been identified as the swimmer who drowned Saturday at the Dells area of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area. Witnesses told authorities Jose Borbolla Juarez jumped off a cliff into the river, surfaced, then began to struggle to stay above the water before going under. Search efforts were suspended by darkness and resumed Sunday. Recovery teams used remote-operated vehicles, underwater cameras, sonar, and divers to finally locate the victim’s body in about 10 feet of water.