Mauston, WI – To ensure state and local guidance for COVID-19 measures are being followed and protect the safety of employees, visitors and community members, Juneau County is delaying the opening of all campgrounds. The order does not prohibit individuals from residing at the campground as their primary home or residence.

? Effective Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at midnight, all campgrounds shall remain closed through May 14, 2020.

? Campgrounds shall not take new reservations for dates prior to June 1, 2020.

The decision to delay the opening of campgrounds in Juneau County aligns with Wisconsin Governor Evers’ Emergency Order #28: Safer at Home Order and is for the following purposes:

? Reducing non-essential travel

? Reducing influx of travelers from outside of our county to follow the Governor’s travel order

? Reducing the probability for the congregating of groups greater than 9 people

? Protecting the health and safety of campground employees

? Preventing potential exposures for staff and the public within shared toilets, laundry, and shower facilities

? Reducing the stress on law enforcement required to enforce the State’s Emergency Order

Public health officials continue to share prevention strategies:

? Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

? Cover coughs and sneezes.

? Avoid touching your face.

? Stay home when sick.

? Practice physical distancing.

? Wear a cloth face-covering while in the public.

The Emergency Information Page of the Juneau County Government website has been activated for COVID-19 preparedness and response. Go to www.co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html . Information regarding COVID-19 in Juneau County will be updated regularly. If you have questions about business compliance, financial or support resources, and other general COVID-19 questions, please submit to this form.