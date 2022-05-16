05/10     Scott Sobczak, Hillsboro, was traveling southbound on State Highway 80, in the town of Greenwood, when he struck a deer with his vehicle.  Sobczak did not report any injuries at the time of the crash.  The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. 

05/12     Vernon County Deputy Sheriff Bradley Brueggeman was traveling westbound on State Highway 82, in the town of Webster, when he hit a raccoon with his squad car.  Deputy Brueggeman did not sustain any injuries.  The squad car received functional damage.  