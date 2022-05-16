05/10 Scott Sobczak, Hillsboro, was traveling southbound on State Highway 80, in the town of Greenwood, when he struck a deer with his vehicle. Sobczak did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

05/12 Vernon County Deputy Sheriff Bradley Brueggeman was traveling westbound on State Highway 82, in the town of Webster, when he hit a raccoon with his squad car. Deputy Brueggeman did not sustain any injuries. The squad car received functional damage.