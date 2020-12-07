A vehicle driven by Thomas Smallwood, 36, of rural Hillsboro was operating a motor vehicle northbound on state highway 80 in the Town of Hillsboro. Smallwood observed a group of deer on the shoulder of the roadway and swerved away from them. Smallwoods vehicle struck a southbound vehicle operated by Aubrey Brockus, 18, of rural Richland Center.

Airbags were deployed in the Smallwood vehicle. Thomas Smallwood was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and refused medical attention.

Aubrey Brockus and three other passengers were all wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash. All occupants of the Brockus vehicle refused medical at the scene.

Assisting at the scene was Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Ambulance service.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.