Mark your calendars and plan to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston on Tuesday, February 21, at 2 pm when they welcome back Debbie Richards. She will be performing a wide variety of music that is sure to please the crowd.

The event is free and open to the public; however, space is limited. If you would like to attend the February 21 performance, call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today. Also ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.