Debbie Richards to hold concert at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
Mark your calendars and plan to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston on Tuesday, February 21, at 2 pm when they welcome back Debbie Richards. She will be performing a wide variety of music that is sure to please the crowd.
The event is free and open to the public; however, space is limited. If you would like to attend the February 21 performance, call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today. Also ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.
Comments are closed.