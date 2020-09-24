On 9/24/20 at approximately 9:30 am, emergency services responded to Holiday Shores Campground and Resort for a report of a male subject that had fallen on the rocky shore of the Wisconsin River. Upon arrival deputies discovered a male victim on a rock ledge, on the east shore of the river bank. The victim was deceased. The initial investigation indicates the fall was accidental.

The victim was identified as 67 year old Jonathan Miller of Lake Geneva, WI.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Kilbourn Fire Department, Lake Delton Fire Department Rope Rescue Team, Dells/Delton EMS, Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

No further information is being released at this time.