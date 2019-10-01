During a normal year, the holiday season is a special time marked by celebrations and gatherings with family and friends. However, officials at Tomah Health Hospice Touch know that for those struggling with the death of a loved one, the holidays may be a bit more difficult this year.

Hospice Touch Bereavement Coordinator Samantha Warsaw says the holidays tend to bring out traditions and memories that can trigger various emotions. This year, Warsaw said it is more important than ever to acknowledge those struggling with grief.

Warsaw said it is important to seek help if you are having issues with grief.

She suggested grief counseling, support groups or hotlines, especially those that can be offered over the phone or online.

Warsaw said Hospice Touch is a local resource with trained professionals that can be reached at the Hospice Touch Palliative Care offices in Tomah at 3-7-4-0-2-5-0.