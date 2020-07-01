Sauk County Public Health & Emergency Management is encouraging residents to prepare for the continued extreme hot weather that is expected. Temperatures are forecast to be in the 90’s starting Friday with dew points in the high 60’s for the next several days,. leading to high humidity and a potentially dangerous heat index. Nighttime lows are forecast to be in high 60’s, so little cooling at night will occur. These types of weather conditions can be extremely dangerous to humans and animals.

General symptoms of heat exhaustion include fainting, rash, fatigue and nausea. Skin may become clammy and moist or hot and dry. The onset of heat stroke can be rapid and may progress to life-threatening illness within minutes. If heat-related symptoms appear, immediate actions should be taken to reduce body temperature.

The following actions are recommended when temperatures are above 90 degrees:

Drink more fluids during hot weather to avoid dehydration. Rapid weight loss may be a sign of dehydration.

Spend the hottest part of the day in a cool, preferably air-conditioned place

Do not plan strenuous activities during the warmest part of the day.

Use fans to increase ventilation unless temperatures exceed 90° (at which point fans become ineffective in reducing heat-related illness)

Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath to reduce body temperatures. In addition, wet clothing has a cooling effect.

Make frequent checks on the status of elderly or ill relatives or neighbors and move them to an air-conditioned environment during the hottest part of the day.

Make sure animals have cover from the sun and have plenty of water available; do not leave animals outside for long periods of time.

Do not leave people or pets in vehicles.

For more information on heat-related health concerns, visit

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/climate/heat.htm