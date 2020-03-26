Current Wisconsin COVID-19 Update, March 26, 2020
Current Wisconsin COVID-19 Update:
Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 707
Confirmed Negative cases in Wisconsin – 11,583
Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 8
March 25, 2020, at 4:30 pm Juneau County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The virus was identified by the Juneau County Health Department and Mile Bluff clinicians.
Measures to take to lower risk of contracting virus:
-Clean Hands Often
-Avoid Close Contacts
-Stay Home if Your Sick
-Cover Coughs & Sneezes
-Wear Face Mask if Your Sick
-Clean & Disinfec
- If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:
- Text COVID19 to 211-211,
- Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or
- Call 211.
Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.
- If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.
- You are safer at home.
- We all need to work together to and stay home. This will help us flatten the curve and protect the capacity of the health care system to serve those who will suffer with the most severe disease from COVID-19. Keeping our health care system from becoming overwhelmed so it can care for us during this epidemic is our number one priority.
- The only tool we have to stem the tide of COVID-19 is physical separation from each other. We have to stop this virus from spreading further.
- The COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting changes to our lifestyles, can make anyone anxious or even depressed. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed. Call 800-985-5990 to speak to a trained crisis counselor or text TalkWithUS to 66747.
- While you may not be able to be in the same room with your support system, you can still call or video chat with them.
- Younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19. So it’s important for everyone, including young and healthy people, to practice social distancing.
- Together we can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.
- Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick.
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Practice social distancing. Please keep six feet between people and avoid direct physical contact.
