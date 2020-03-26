Current Wisconsin COVID-19 Update:

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 707

Confirmed Negative cases in Wisconsin – 11,583

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 8

March 25, 2020, at 4:30 pm Juneau County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The virus was identified by the Juneau County Health Department and Mile Bluff clinicians.

Measures to take to lower risk of contracting virus:

-Clean Hands Often

-Avoid Close Contacts

-Stay Home if Your Sick

-Cover Coughs & Sneezes

-Wear Face Mask if Your Sick

-Clean & Disinfec