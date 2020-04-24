

WMTV releases 2020 Crystal Apple Winners and Honorable Mentions

The NBC15 Crystal Apple award is marking its 25th year in 2020. To celebrate the milestone, the station is honoring 5 area teachers with the award and another 20 teachers with honorable mentions. The station typically hands out 10 honorable mentions each year.

The nomination process wrapped up at the end of March. WMTV received a record number of nominations with more than 650 total submissions, representing more than 400 schools across the WMTV viewing area, which includes 11 counties in southwestern Wisconsin.

Since 1996, WMTV has asked for viewers to submit nominations for the teachers who made a difference in their child’s life. Once nominations are compiled, a committee of judges meets to select 5 winners and 10 honorable mentions from the nominations. To celebrate this year’s milestone, the committee chose to expand the honorable mention selection to recognize 20 teachers.

“We receive so many wonderful nominations, and it’s truly difficult to narrow it down to just a handful of recipients,” explains NBC15 Evening News Anchor Leigh Mills, who has been involved in the project for the past 15 years, “Now more than ever, with teachers putting in extra hours to create new, online content for students and helping to address their social-emotional wellness during this time of social distancing, I’m very excited to be able to honor more teachers and highlight the inspiring work that’s happening all over our viewing area.”

“The Crystal Apple Award is important to our station because it highlights outstanding achievements to area educators”, Don Vesely, General Manager/Vice President of WMTV, “We are living a new normal, and teachers are needed more than ever before to help keep our students engaged and connected”.

WMTV will celebrate the winners and honorable mentions during Teacher Appreciation Week starting May 4 on NBC15 News at 6, and will honor the following:

2020 Crystal Apple Winners:

Brian Anderson – Fall River School District

Holly Swanson –Randolph Elementary School

Kelly McCann – Thoreau Elementary School, Madison School District

Megan Danahy – Wonewoc School District

Stephanie Tresemer –Brodhead Middle School

2020 Crystal Apple Honorable Mentions:

Amy Weber—Glacier Creek Middle School, Middleton

Ann Beier –Mount Horeb Intermediate School

David Holmquist–Craig High School, Janesville School District

Gale Chartier—Stoner Prairie Elementary School, Verona School District

Jane Danley—Nuestro Mundo Community School, Madison Metropolitan School District

Jeffrey Behrens–Richland Center High School

Jennifer Schrab—Jefferson Elementary School, Janesville School District

Jody Smithback—Sullivan Elementary School, Jefferson School District

Kate Grabow–Our Redeemer Lutheran Church School, Delavan

Katherine Tuinstra-Scherek–Jefferson High School

Kerrie Rashid–Lodi Primary School

Mackensie Wade—Milton West Elementary School

Marsy Koca—Gordon Olson Middle School, Mauston

Melissa Hernandez—Elvehjem Elementary School, Madison Metropolitan School District

Nicole Sander –Highland Community Schools

Penny Bohringer–Boscobel Elementary School

Rick Evans—Clark St Community School, Middleton

Sarah Gorres—Yahara Elementary School, Deforest School District

Susie Belzer—Rockwell Elementary School, Fort Atkinson

Wendy Judd—Sunset Ridge Elementary, Middleton

Special Website section featuring our stories: https://www.nbc15.com/features/crystalappleawards

###