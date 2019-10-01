Criminal charges have been filed against a Grand Marsh man who’s accused of causing a fatal car crash last year. Authorities say 35-year-old Shannon Maron lost control of his car while he was driving in the town of Springville. When emergency responders arrived they found 36-year-old John-Paul Smerz pinned beneath the wrecked car. An accident reconstruction report estimated Maron’s car was going at least 82 miles an hour when it went airborne in August 2020. When Maron lost control the car went sideways into a ditch, hit a tree, and spun around, catching on fire.