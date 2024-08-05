At 11:46 AM on Monday August 05, 2024 a crash occurred on I-90 WB at Mile Marker 53 in
JUNEAU County near CAMP DOUGLAS.
No assisting agencies were reported.
The crash involved 1 injury. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the last page(s).
The details of the crash are as follows:
The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently on scene with a single vehicle crash involving a semi unit.
This crash currently has all west bound lanes closed, and also the east bound left lane as well. An
alternate route is in effect and delays are expected.