At 11:46 AM on Monday August 05, 2024 a crash occurred on I-90 WB at Mile Marker 53 in

JUNEAU County near CAMP DOUGLAS.

No assisting agencies were reported.

The crash involved 1 injury. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the last page(s).

The details of the crash are as follows:

The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently on scene with a single vehicle crash involving a semi unit.

This crash currently has all west bound lanes closed, and also the east bound left lane as well. An

alternate route is in effect and delays are expected.