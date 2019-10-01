The Juneau County Health Department reported 5 new cases of COVID19 within the County during their Tuesday afternoon report. Juneau County has also seen an increase in hospitalizations over the past week. Juneau County Currently has 246 active cases with 14 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had 2,148 total cases with 1,705 recoveries and 14 COVID19 related deaths. The New Lisbon Correctional Facility reported 1 new case on Tuesday they currently have 3 active cases.