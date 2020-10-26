The Juneau County Health Department reported 44 new cases of COVID19 since Saturday.  40 of the cases were reported during the weekend and 4 were reported Monday.  Hospitalizations and active cases did drop over the weekend.  There are currently 194 active cases with 6 hospitalizations.  On Friday there were 224 active cases and 10 hospitalizations.  Juneau County now has had a total of 771 cases with 392 recoveries and 5 COVID related deaths.   