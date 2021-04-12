If you live or work in the Necedah area, and still need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, your opportunity is coming! Free COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered at Necedah’s Veterans Memorial Hall on Thursday April 15. The event will utilize the Moderna vaccine, which is approved for those who are 18 and older.

Vaccines will be given from 3 to 8 pm. Walk-ins will be welcome as the schedule allows; but appointments are recommended due to limited supplies. Call Phillips Pharmacy at 608-847-5949, and ask to schedule an appointment for the Necedah Vaccination Event.

If you can’t get to this event, there are other opportunities in the county, as listed below.

Monday through Saturday at Mile Bluff’s facility on Kennedy Street in Mauston

Call 608-847-2780 or visit www.milebluff.com/request (Moderna – ages 18+)

Tuesdays at the Delton Family Medical Center

Call 608-254-5888 or visit milebluff.com/request (Moderna – ages 18+)

Call 608-847-5949 (Moderna vaccine – for ages 18+)

Thursdays at the Elroy Family Medical Center

Call 608-462-8466 or visit milebluff.com/request (Moderna – ages 18+)

Call 608-847-9279 (Pfizer – ages 16+)

No matter where you choose to be vaccinated, there are no out-of-pocket costs to you. All fees are covered by health plans and government programs; so if you have a health plan that covers medications, please bring your insurance card with you.

Get vaccinated. Help keep yourself, your family and your community healthy and safe. Help eliminate COVID-19 and bring this pandemic to an end.